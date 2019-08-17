Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity

17 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been designed to be expanded from 10 to 20 billion cubic meters per year (BCMY) capacity of gas delivery from Turkish/Greek border to Italy, Trend reports citing estimates published in the context of TAP’s market test.

The following modifications are required for the expansion to 20 BCMY:

- Additional compressors/coolers/filters/meters in GCS00

- New compressor station to be installed in GCS01 (currently only pigging station)

- New compressor station to be installed in ACS02 (currently only pigging and metering station)

- Additional compressors/coolers/filters/meters in ACS03

- New filters/heaters/control valves/meters in PRT

No modifications are required to pipeline sections between compressor stations.

The pipeline expansion cost and timing figures provided in TAP’s document (Technical Description of TAP Transportation System for the 2019 Market Test) are estimates.

Firstly, TAP needs to analyse the expressed demand. Following this, the relevant tendering processes and technical design need to be completed.

Further details regarding the capacity expansion cost and timing will only be available once these phases have been concluded.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

