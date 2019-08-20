Azerbaijan reduces oil production by 2.5 percent

20 August 2019 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Some 22,023,500 tons of crude oil (including gas condensate) were produced in Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee.

Commodity crude oil amounted to 21,975,200 tons. Oil production decreased by 2.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the reporting period, 20,316,800,000 million cubic meters of gas were produced in the country, of which 14,032,300,000 million cubic meters consisted of commodity gas.

In general, over the seven months of this year, gas production increased by 19.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last year, while commodity gas production increased by 34 percent.

