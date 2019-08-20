French Suez to be engaged in water treatment in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas industry

20 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

French Suez Group will be engaged in water treatment in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry, the company told Trend.

"Regarding our collaboration with SOCAR, we are finalizing, together with our local partner NOBEL OIL, the negotiation of a Memorandum of Understanding for the creation of a Joint-Venture which will allow the local manufacturing of chemical products useful for the water treatment in the Oil and Gas Industry, in Azerbaijan of course, but also in neighboring countries," said the company.

SUEZ Group operates on five continents, on which the company harnesses all its desire for innovation to achieve an efficient and sustainable management of resources throughout the world. The company supports its customers as they change from a linear model, which over consumes resources, to a circular model, aiming to recycle and recover them for future use.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. Three production divisions, one oil refineries and one gas processing plant, a deep water platform fabrication yard, two trusts, one institution, and 23 subdivisions are operating as corporate entities under SOCAR.

SOCAR conducts various petroleum activities in countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities, mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.

