Afghanistan buys oil&gas products in Turkmenistan

26 August 2019 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Three people injured in bomb blast near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan
World 03:31
Turkmenistan appoints director of Caspian Sea Institute
Turkmenistan 25 August 17:10
Turkmenistan, Japan mull joint business projects
Economy 25 August 15:52
OSCE advises Turkmenistan on airport security
Turkmenistan 25 August 15:11
Turkmenistan privatizes textile industry
Economy 25 August 15:11
Turkmenistan to host international conference on construction in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 25 August 13:43
Latest
Austrian Federal Economic Chamber to organize economic mission to Baku (Exclusive)
Economy 12:05
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:34
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31