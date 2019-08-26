Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 19-23

26 August 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $62.9 per barrel on August 19-23, or $1.18 more than the previous week, Trend reports on Aug. 26.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $64.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $62.04 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $59.35 per barrel, which is $1.7 more than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $60.46 per barrel and the lowest price was $58.61 per barrel on August 19-23.

Average price of Brent Dated was $59.48 per barrel on August 19-23 or $1.54 per barrel more than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $60.64 per barrel and the lowest price was $58.75 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 12:13
Oil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs
Other News 10:40
Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
Oil&Gas 07:04
Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
Oil&Gas 24 August 03:06
Oil prices nudge higher, eyes on speech by Fed chair
Other News 23 August 13:11
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 23 August 11:47
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues
Arab World 13:23
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:16
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59