Azerbaijani oil prices down

28 August 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $61.55 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on Aug. 27, which is $0.49 less than on Aug. 26, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Aug. 28.

On Aug. 28, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $60.88 per barrel, which is $0.49 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $58.20 per barrel on Aug. 27, which is $0.41 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $58.37 on Aug. 27, or $0.38 less than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover and oil extraction volumes
Economy 27 August 18:33
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 19-23
Oil&Gas 26 August 12:44
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 26 August 12:13
Oil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs
Other News 26 August 10:40
Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
Oil&Gas 26 August 07:04
Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
Oil&Gas 24 August 03:06
Latest
MFA: Azerbaijan may restore sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh region at any time
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:13
United Airlines moving its Boeing 737 MAX jets to short-term storage in Arizona
US 17:09
Pathetic attempts of Armenian propaganda...
Commentary 16:48
U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
Other News 16:45
CDB allocates first loan in RMB to Uzbekistan
Finance 16:34
US dollar in Kazakhstan nearing 388 tenge
Economy 16:31
ICT obliges network operators to buy domestic products
ICT 16:30
Tunisia's Zbidi says he will amend constitution if elected president
Arab World 16:26
Investments in Iran’s tourism sector reach $47B
Tourism 16:21