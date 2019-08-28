ExxonMobil: Oil demand on average to decline by about 0.4% per year

28 August 2019 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil supply can decline by 7% with lack of investments
Oil&Gas 17:31
Trump signs emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as tropical storm strengthens - White House
US 08:47
U.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion
US 06:33
Iran, Qatar trade drops due to US sanctions
Business 26 August 11:16
U.S.-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight - PM Johnson
Europe 25 August 20:40
Six spectators hurt after lightning strike at Tour Championship
US 25 August 14:15
Latest
Ukraine expects further increase in trade with Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 18:30
Overhaul completed at overpasses of Azerbaijan's Absheronneft Oil&Gas Extraction Department
Oil&Gas 18:18
Matthew Bryza: Pashinyan is just stuck in a very difficult political situation
Commentary 18:18
Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions
Iran 18:12
JSC of Kazakhstan Railways to purchase power generators via tender
Tenders 18:09
Azerbaijan’s SMB Development Agency informs entrepreneurs about domestic market research (PHOTO)
Economy 18:02
Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
Business 17:58
Georgian National Bank considers measures in connection with depreciation of lari
Economy 17:57
Amazon in talks for stake in Indonesia's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek
Other News 17:51