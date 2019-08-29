Sinopec, PetroChina to register sizable reductions in net income

29 August 2019 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
LNG sellers to face rising price risk
Oil&Gas 12:42
Uzbek bank to issue insurance policy with China’s Sinosure
Finance 12:03
AIIB may finance infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:02
Uzbekistan, China set up $1 B investment fund
Economy 28 August 18:58
ExxonMobil: Oil demand on average to decline by about 0.4% per year
Oil&Gas 28 August 17:26
U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
Other News 28 August 16:45
Latest
EU's Oettinger welcomes prospect of 'pro-European' government in Italy
Europe 12:50
Turkmenistan holds working group meeting on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals
Turkmenistan 12:48
LNG sellers to face rising price risk
Oil&Gas 12:42
Representatives of Turkish Air Force arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 12:34
Uzbekistan actively engages in development of shoe industry
Economy 12:29
Freight shipments in Iranian ports exceed 65M tons
Economy 12:28
Italian president expected to give green light to new government
Other News 12:28
Total income of banks in Georgia increases by 7.5%
Economy 12:25
Number of Uzbek companies slightly down in Turkey
Turkey 12:16