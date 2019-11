Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday on hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement and optimism that Washington could roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 83 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $62.96 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended 69 cents, or 1.2%, higher at $57.23 a barrel.

