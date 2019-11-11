Equinor purchases own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange

11 November 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Norway’s Equinor has on 8 November 2019 purchased 1,024 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 178.7199 Norwegian kroner per share, Trend reports via GlobeNewswire.

These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back program 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 13,673,170 own shares under the share buy-back program.

Equinor is an international energy company present in more than 30 countries worldwide, including several of the world’s most important oil and gas provinces.

It is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf and have substantial international activities. The company is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas, as well as wind and solar power. Equinor sells crude oil and is a major supplier of natural gas, with activities in processing, refining, and trading.

Its activities are managed through eight business areas, staffs and support divisions, and the company has operations in North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and Norway.

