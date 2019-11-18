Date of opening TANAP's second phase announced

18 November 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is planned to open the second phase of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Nov.30, said Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

“TANAP is one of the very important projects for us. We plan TANAP’s opening on Nov.30,” he said, Trend reports Nov.17, citing Turkish media.

The minister said that the ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne of Turkey.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

Earlier, TANAP CEO Saltuk Duzyol said that the volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30.

Duzyol noted that TANAP has been fully filled with gas and the necessary testing is complete.

He said that from June 2019 until late June of 2020, Turkey is expected to receive 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas via TANAP.

Starting from late June 2020, Turkey will begin receiving annually 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas from TANAP and subsequently, with the commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP),the pipeline will reach full capacity of 16 billion cubic meters in 2022 or 2023 at the latest, noted TANAP CEO.

