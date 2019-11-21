Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC creating new system at hydroelectric power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Along with the work on thermal power plants of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC (electrical power producer company), repair and restoration work is underway at the Mingachevir hydroelectric power plant, which consists of six hydraulic units, Trend reports referring to the company.

Reliability and safety will greatly increase as a result of the project involving automatic frequency control, the company noted.

In parallel with updating emergency automation and relay protection, equipment manufactured by modern technologies of leading world companies was purchased and introduced to ensure automatic frequency control and in order to avoid a repeat of the accident that happened in the summer of 2018, which led to a malfunction in the country's energy system.

The planned work on units No. 1, 3 and 6 has already been completed; the regulation and control systems have been replaced, the excitation device and protective devices of the new generator have been commissioned. Work on units No. 2, 4, 5 still continues.

The above mentioned equipment will also be installed at Shamkir and Yenikand hydroelectric plants.

Currently, restoration work is being carried out on a spillway in disrepair, which has been in operation for 37 years at the Shamkir hydroelectric plant. It showed signs of erosion and cracks on the floor, ceiling, load-bearing walls and concrete layers were destroyed on a 160-meter, three-unit underground water tunnel.

In order to prevent water leakage and the collapse of the spillway, a project was prepared and work on its reconstruction began with the participation of local and foreign experts.

The envisaged work at the Shamkir hydroelectric plant won’t be limited to the above mentioned activities. As part of the work, it is planned to reconstruct the open switchgear, the excitation system of the hydraulic unit generators, the control center, the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, the automatic frequency and active power control system. This work is carried out continuously and its completion is scheduled for 2020.

