Saudis unlikely to push for deeper OPEC cuts

23 November 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Saudi Arabia is unlikely to push for deeper oil cuts in OPEC during the upcoming meeting in Austria, Trend reports citing UK-based Capital Economics research and consulting company.

“There has been a lot of speculation in the press about the possible outcome of the upcoming OPEC+ ministerial meeting. For our part, we think that Saudi Arabia will push for the current output cuts to be rolled over, in part to support oil prices to improve its fiscal position. However, the kingdom is unlikely to push for deeper cuts to avoid losing more market share to the US. We expect Russia to pay lip service to any agreed cuts, but to continue to produce above quota,” reads the analysis prepared by Capital Economics.

As for the weekly oil price results, the company said the price of Brent was volatile this week.

“It initially fell sharply, to just $60 per barrel, in part because the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 6 million barrel rise in US crude inventories. However, prices then rebounded to almost $64 per barrel after the publication of a relatively bullish stocks report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). While US commercial crude stocks increased, it was almost entirely due to a release from strategic reserves. The other parts of the report painted a more positive picture for prices, as implied product demand remained strong,” the analysis reads.

In late 2018, OPEC and a number of countries outside this organization (OPEC+ format) decided to modernize the terms of the agreement on the reduction of oil production, in force from the beginning of 2017. The countries agreed to reduce the total production by 1.2 million barrels per day from the level of October 2018.

On July 2, 2019, a decision was made in Vienna to extend the agreement on reducing oil production by OPEC member and non-member states until the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference is expected to be held December 5, 2019, followed by the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 6 in Vienna, Austria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi-led coalition air attacks in Yemen down 80 percent: UN
Arab World 01:16
“Interaction between Azerbaijani, Russian business councils reached new level”
Politics 22 November 18:55
Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia to develop additional roadmap in innovations sphere
Business 22 November 18:44
Azerbaijani minister talks expanding, strengthening ties with Russia
Business 22 November 18:03
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation attends CIS PA jubilee meeting
Politics 22 November 17:16
Russian minister talks on special attention paid to Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation roadmap
Business 22 November 16:52
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Nov. 22-Nov. 23
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:40
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy batteries
Tenders 10:23
Inflation up in Iran
Business 10:21
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 23
Finance 10:16
Italian company to introduce innovations in Uzbekistan
Business 10:14
Turkey's steel exports to US drop by over 70% (Exclusive)
Turkey 10:13
Uzbekistan receives more gas from two fields
Oil&Gas 09:23
Australia gives $300 million loan to Papua New Guinea
Other News 09:23
12 killed, 10 hurt as minibus overturns in India
Other News 08:51