Minister: Projects on renewables to be implemented in Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The share of renewable energy sources, including hydropower resources, in the total consumption volume of primary energy in Azerbaijan has reached 18 percent, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports Nov. 27 from an international conference on the role of the Paris Agreement in climate and environmental change.

Babayev said that this figure will reach 30 percent by 2030.

“In the coming years, important steps will be taken to develop renewable and alternative energy, and a number of projects will be implemented in this direction,” the minister added. “The development of this area will also help reduce environmental impact.”

An international conference organized by SOCAR is taking place in Baku on Nov. 27. The role of the Paris Agreement in climate and environmental change is theme of this event. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov and other officials are taking part in the event.

