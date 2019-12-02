Iran's Mercantile Exchange offering petroleum, petrochemicals

2 December 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 2
Finance 10:30
About $700B invested in Iran’s southern coast
Business 10:20
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization allows airlines to launch air taxi services
Business 10:05
Expert: Deaths of tens of thousands linked to air pollution in Iran
Iran 09:49
Registration of candidates for parliamentary election starts in Iran
Politics 1 December 16:05
Iran capable of producing over 130 tons of heavy water
Politics 1 December 16:03
Latest
Why Southern Gas Corridor is win-win project for Europe, Turkey and Azerbaijan?
Oil&Gas 10:40
Three rescue workers killed in helicopter crash in France
Europe 10:34
SOCAR trust to buy drill bits via tender
Tenders 10:31
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 2
Finance 10:30
TANAP will contribute to Turkey's drive to become regional gas hub
Oil&Gas 10:28
Uzbekistan Airways decrease prices on flights to Istanbul
Business 10:25
China, UAE buy petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:22
About $700B invested in Iran’s southern coast
Business 10:20
EU can hail TANAP’s completion as start of opening of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 10:12