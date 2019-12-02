SOCAR evacuates over 400 oil workers due to bad weather

2 December 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Due to the worsening weather, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has tightened safety measures as much as possible and about 420 oil workers have been evacuated from offshore platforms, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Given the sharp deterioration in weather conditions, SOCAR has tightened safety measures to the maximum extent by restricting work in the open air.

Moreover, in connection with a possible emergency situation, continuous contact is maintained with other relevant organizations and institutions. The situation is under constant monitoring.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Update on gas extraction at Azerbaijan's Absheron field made public
Oil&Gas 11:03
SOCAR's trust announces tender to purchase valves
Tenders 30 November 15:06
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 29 November 12:19
SOCAR Petroleum signs deal to build new filling station for diesel fuel, LNG
Business 28 November 18:31
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan working on creating JV to transport oil refining products
Oil&Gas 28 November 10:58
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through terminal in Georgia
Oil&Gas 28 November 10:47
Latest
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)
Society 15:09
Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunayservis to buy profile pipes via tender
Tenders 14:52
Android - leader among operational systems on Azerbaijan's market
ICT 14:50
Over 4 billion euros to be invested in Iran's copper industry
Business 14:45
Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3
Politics 14:34
MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions
Politics 14:33
International company to help Uzbekistan’s capital in creation of new infrastructure
Construction 14:21
Price increase for non-food products in Uzbekistan insignificant
Finance 14:09
Fourlateral agreement for SEZ dev't signed in Kazakhstan
Business 14:07