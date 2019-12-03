Serbia hopes to receive gas via Southern Gas Corridor

3 December 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani president’s request to be considered at plenary session of Constitutional Court
Politics 2 December 20:26
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 2 December 19:25
Over 27,000 mortgage loans allocated in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 December 18:54
Structural changes made in Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 2 December 18:49
Professor: Azerbaijani parliament needs new young human resources with innovative ideas
Politics 2 December 18:39
Speaker inks decision on appeal to Azerbaijani president for early parliamentary elections
Politics 2 December 17:06
Latest
Tesla aims at more than car sales in Israel
Israel 11:03
Baku Higher Oil School, Texas A&M International University sign Memorandum of Understanding
Business 11:00
Hassan Rouhani instructs to keep Iran's accession to WTO on agenda
Iran 10:45
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase various filter elements
Tenders 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3
Finance 10:00
Oil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
Oil&Gas 09:51
Iran's Tire Industry Association rejects rumors of tires hoarding
Business 09:50
Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq
Iran 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec. 2- Dec.3
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44