Azerbaijani oil prices up on Dec. 2

3 December 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $66.69 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 2, 48 cents more than the previous price on Nov. 29, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Dec. 3.

On Dec. 2, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $65.20 per barrel, which is 52 cents more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $59.83 per barrel on Dec. 2, 83 cents more compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $63.58 on Dec. 2, or 60 cents more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 3)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
Oil&Gas 09:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 25-29
Oil&Gas 2 December 10:49
Azerbaijani oil prices down on Nov. 29
Oil&Gas 2 December 10:06
Oil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 2 December 08:16
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 29 November 15:11
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 28
Oil&Gas 29 November 11:12
Latest
Azerbaijani president sends enquiry to Constitutional Court regarding dissolution of Parliament
Politics 14:06
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure (PHOTO)
Politics 14:06
Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Politics 14:02
Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICT 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:47
Le Maire: EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France
Europe 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37