TANAP receives World Leader” and “Green World Ambassador” awards

3 December 2019 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, the longest part of the Southern Gas Corridor, has been honoured with “World Leader” and “Green World Ambassador” awards in a ceremony organised by UK based “The Green Organisation”, assessing and awarding outstanding projects on the areas of environment and CSR with its independent jury, Trend reports citing TANAP consortium.

“TANAP Team have been honoured in front of many reputable and global companies and diverse participants during the event held in Houses of Parliament, House of Commons in London and represented our Company successfully,” reads a message from the consortium.

The opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection was held on Nov. 30, 2019 in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani parliament agrees on memo for simplified customs corridor with Turkey
Politics 15:01
FM: Azerbaijan, Armenia expected to start substantive talks on Karabakh in Bratislava
Politics 14:40
Russian FM: Military-technical co-op one of important areas of Moscow-Baku strategic partnership
Politics 14:40
Lavrov expresses support for contacts between communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 14:15
Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Politics 14:02
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Latest
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy spare parts for chromatograph via tender
Tenders 15:35
Kazakh-Chinese JV exports 10,000 of bitumen to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:32
Uzbekistan’s metallurgical plant implements new projects for production localization
Business 15:21
Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia
Business 15:10
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of information and communications technology (PHOTO)
Politics 15:08
Gas processing plants at Iran’s South Pars field to be connected to each other
Business 15:07
Fitch assigns final rating “BB-” to Uzbek Industrial and Construction Bank’s Eurobonds
Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan’s company develops new kinds of confectionery
Business 15:04
Azerbaijani parliament agrees on memo for simplified customs corridor with Turkey
Politics 15:01