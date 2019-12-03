New European Commissioner for energy takes office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

New European Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson.TOOK office on Dec.1, Trend reports citing the European Commission’s website.

Simson, Estonia’s former Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, will be in charge of steering European energy policy throughout the 5 years of the Commission’s mandate.

Her objectives will be to focus on further developing an integrated, interconnected and properly functioning European energy market, in order to help keep prices down for consumers, help increase the use of clean energy and make energy supply more reliable and secure. This will be done whilst empowering people and regions, and supporting those most affected and most exposed by the transition to a cleaner and more efficient energy system.

Commissioner Simson will be supported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy in her work, and she will operate under the guidance of the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news