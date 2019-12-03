Over 99% of land along TAP route reinstated

3 December 2019 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 99 percent of the land along the route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been reinstated in Greece, Albania and Italy, Trend reports citing TAP Consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway ensures access to world markets
Business 17:08
Apple tablets keep leadership in popularity in Azerbaijani market
ICT 16:45
Iran to send trade attachés to Azerbaijan & other countries
Business 16:44
Market share of stationary computers up in Azerbaijan in November 2019
ICT 16:12
Azerbaijani parliament agrees on memo for simplified customs corridor with Turkey
Politics 15:01
TANAP receives "World Leader” and “Green World Ambassador” awards
Oil&Gas 14:46
Latest
Italian SME’s may transfer know-how to Uzbek ones (Exclusive)
Business 17:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway ensures access to world markets
Business 17:08
OPEC is unlikely to increase cuts in upcoming meeting
ICT 17:07
Iran provides $1.5M discount for EAEU's exports within preferential tariffs
Business 17:04
Azerbaijani company plans to export plastic containers
Business 17:00
MEDEF International French-Georgian business council held in Paris
Business 16:55
Iran considers academic centers to help discover new mines
Oil&Gas 16:54
Italy interested in importing Uzbek agricultural, textile products (Exclusive)
Business 16:49
Apple tablets keep leadership in popularity in Azerbaijani market
ICT 16:45