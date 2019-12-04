Uzbekistan completes construction of gas pipeline’s first string

4 December 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tajikistan to stop supplying Uzbekistan with electricity until April 2020
Oil&Gas 10:51
EBRD to improve Uzbekistan’s attractiveness as investment destination (Exclusive)
Business 09:02
Uzbekistan on average imports 15 M kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan daily
Oil&Gas 3 December 18:28
Uzbek-Korean JV buys riser for methanol via tender
Tenders 3 December 17:52
Italian SME’s may transfer know-how to Uzbek ones (Exclusive)
Business 3 December 17:09
Italy interested in importing Uzbek agricultural, textile products (Exclusive)
Business 3 December 16:49
Latest
Reps of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to hold meetings in Brussels
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 4
Finance 11:03
Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to discuss matter related to parliament's dissolution
Politics 10:54
Oil market to get back to surplus in 2020
Oil&Gas 10:53
Tajikistan to stop supplying Uzbekistan with electricity until April 2020
Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan approves changes in compulsory medical insurance
Finance 10:50
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4
Finance 10:48
Output of several Iranian industrial products declines
Business 10:36
Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
Arab World 10:22