Saudi oil giant Aramco announces world's largest IPO

Saudi Oil Company Aramco has priced its initial public offering at 8.53 U.S. dollars per share, making it the largest IPO ever, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At that level, Aramco has a market valuation of 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars, overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable listed firm.

The offering generated subscriptions of 106 billion U.S. dollars by institutional investors and together with the total demand from individual investors, the order book hit 119 billion U.S. dollars, the report highlighted.

The state-owned oil giant said it would retain the option of an even larger offering of a 3.45 billion share sale, worth 29.4 billion U.S. dollars.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news