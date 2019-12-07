Deeper OPEC cuts to tip oil market into deficit

7 December 2019 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
OPEC+ agrees to 500,000 bpd additional cut, to meet in March
Oil&Gas 6 December 16:26
OPEC would make grave mistake by keeping its present output level
Oil&Gas 6 December 16:12
OPEC’s decision on deeper cuts is implicit warning to some countries
Oil&Gas 6 December 15:05
Saudi, Russia look to seal deeper output cuts with producers
Oil&Gas 6 December 14:20
Oil slips as OPEC+ gears up to confirm supply cut
Oil&Gas 6 December 12:19
OPEC countries reach consensus on deal
Oil&Gas 6 December 06:58
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 7
Finance 10:44
Iran, Japan to cooperate in education and other spheres
Business 10:43
Rob Sobhani: Tree planting initiative in Azerbaijan will become model for other countries
Politics 10:40
Turkmenistan's exports of polymer products to Russia grow
Business 10:35
Turkmenistan-EU Inter-Parliamentary Meeting held in Brussels
Business 10:32
Uzbekistan builds multifunctional complex worth $400 M
Construction 10:15
SOCAR trust announces tender to purchase fuse clips
Tenders 10:10
Cost of manufactured goods, services in Baku exceeded $19B in 10 months of 2019
Economy 10:00
Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss trying to maintain talks with North Korea
US 09:46