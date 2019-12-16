About 20 companies in Turkey obtain energy project licenses

16 December 2019 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 18:08
Germany transports over 1.8M tons of cargo to Turkey
Transport 18:08
Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market
Turkey 17:47
Turkey increases export of defense products to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Turkey 16:50
Turkey’s export of steel to Iran drops almost by 20%
World 16:22
Latest
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be opened by mid-2021
Transport 18:57
Failure to join FATF limits Iran's trade relations with its allies - MFA
Finance 18:52
Azerbaijan’s Lachin tanker to carry cargo across Caspian Sea and beyond (PHOTO)
Transport 18:45
Iran ready to open bartering and national currency-based channels with other countries
Business 18:43
What will new aviation regulatory system offer Kazakhstan?
Transport 18:40
Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 billion
Israel 18:25
Uzbekistan sets limit on external borrowings
Business 18:17
Turkmenistan's MFA holds UN joint program signing ceremony
Turkmenistan 18:15
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15