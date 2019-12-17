Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 16

17 December 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $70.11 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 16, 75 cents less than the previous price on Dec. 13, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Dec. 17.

On Dec. 16, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $68.60 per barrel, which is 79 cents less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $62.71 per barrel on Dec. 16, 76 cents more compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $67.96 on Dec. 16, or 27 cents more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 17)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 16 December 10:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 13
Oil&Gas 16 December 09:55
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 12
Oil&Gas 13 December 10:14
Oil rises 1% on optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 13 December 00:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 11
Oil&Gas 12 December 10:09
Oil prices gain as OPEC revises deficit forecast
Oil&Gas 12 December 09:45
Latest
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy generators via tender
Tenders 10:09
Azerbaijan to chair one more int'l organization
Politics 10:09
Tender to rent vehicles opens in Turkey's Van province
Tenders 09:50
Uzbekistan receives gas, oil flow from two wells
Oil&Gas 09:35
Iran's gov't to continue ban on cars import next year
Business 09:34
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory expanding production of women's clothing
Business 09:32
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec.16- Dec.17
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
ITFC to continue financing Uzbekistan’s agriculture in case of successful pilot (Exclusive)
Business 08:55
Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
Arab World 08:53