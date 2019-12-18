Saudi Aramco is expected to keep output below its production capacity

18 December 2019 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
LNG may claim up to 10% of marine fuel market by 2035
Oil&Gas 15:14
Turkmenistan Airlines to open flights to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah
Transport 14:44
LUKOIL Uzbekistan to buy spare parts for Kobelco compressors
Tenders 14:17
Digital technology can reduce oil production cost by 10-15% by 2035
Oil&Gas 17 December 17:24
World to feel shortage of new oil production projects in several years
Oil&Gas 17 December 17:09
Lukoil: Renewables’ share in global energy mix to rise from 2% to 11%
Oil&Gas 17 December 16:27
Latest
Turkmenistan supplies powerful electrical equipment to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 17:50
Kazakh insurance companies pay out over $60M on compulsory civil liability insurance
Business 17:49
IMF recommends Georgia to limit currency interventions
Finance 17:40
Potential of Azerbaijan, Iran to be used for cooperation in economic & industrial spheres
Business 17:39
Up to 500 farmers to be involved in agro-ecotourism development in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:36
Georgian government considers developing SMEs as priority
Business 17:20
US ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Salyan district (PHOTO)
Society 17:17
Japanese companies willing to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 17:15
Iran looks to bring domestic production's value to $10B by 2021
Business 17:05