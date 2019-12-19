Saudi Aramco shifting focus of its investments both domestically and abroad

19 December 2019 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Saudi Aramco is expected to keep output below its production capacity
Oil&Gas 18 December 16:52
Turkmenistan Airlines to open flights to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah
Transport 18 December 14:44
Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities presented in Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)
Economy 13 December 17:28
Saudi Aramco set to hit $2 trillion market value on Thursday
Arab World 12 December 10:58
Aramco to become world's largest listed company -bourse
Arab World 11 December 11:49
Saudi Aramco shares indicated up 10% from IPO price ahead of debut
Arab World 11 December 11:46
Latest
Uzbekistan’s National Bank signs loan agreement with British Frontera Capital
Finance 11:39
Gross Domestic Product increases in Georgia
Business 11:36
Deadline for transferring electoral protocols of municipal elections from DECs to precinct commissions ends in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:29
Prices on goods exported by Kazakhstan down
Business 11:29
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on import duties reduction
Business 11:24
Status of industrial projects in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 11:13
Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire
Other News 11:08
China announces new tariff exclusions for some U.S. imports
China 11:08
Azerbaijani company to increase production of metal structures
Business 10:58