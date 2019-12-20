S.Korean companies set up lab in Uzbekistan to identify defects in oil, gas industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

The UzLITIneftegaz project company which is part of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz oil and gas company and South Korean Daesan NDE and Samyoung Material Inspection Technology have created a non-destructive testing laboratory that can detect defects in pipelines in the oil and gas industry of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekneftegaz.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the country's only non-destructive testing laboratory is equipped with the most modern instruments and equipment, as well as methods for performing work and processing results.

On the basis of the laboratory, Uzbek specialists will be trained in the latest developments in the field of control and operation of technological systems for the prevention of emergency situations, the press service added.

SamYoung MITech is a non-destructive inspection technology service company established based on the abundant technology and experience.

As nuclear energy, various industrial facilities, buildings and machinery equipment become more complex and diversified, high quality and stability are being required.

Accordingly, the company conducts nondestructive inspections in various areas including gas facility, hydroelectric/thermal/nuclear power plants, aerospace, defense industry, roads, bridges, ports and vessels, and plays a significant role in preventing economic loss through stabilit and quality inspection.

