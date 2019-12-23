SOCAR talks incident with oil spill or turbid liquid in sea

23 December 2019 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The images of an oil spill or turbid liquid in the sea have been recently spread on the social networks, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

“The discharge of oil, sewage or other pollutants into the sea is not envisaged by SOCAR's production standards and directly contradicts the company's instructions,” the company said.

“SOCAR has recently installed special equipment for wastewater treatment on the offshore platforms of the Azneft production union, and wastewater along with oil was completely treated,” the company added. “In this regard, SOCAR is ahead of many other companies.”

"Thus, the incident depicted in the disseminated images most likely occurred at Oil Rocks, to which a commission consisting of the management of Azneft production union has been sent this morning,” the company said.

“An investigation is underway and the public will be informed of its results,” the company added. “Environmental control will be strengthened for such incidents not to occur. We also thank our valuable community for the constant support of Azerbaijani oil workers."

