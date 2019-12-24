Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 23

24 December 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $67.83 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 23, $1.6 less than the previous price on Dec. 20, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Dec. 24.

On Dec. 23, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.18 per barrel, which is $1.63 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $60.83 per barrel on Dec. 23, $1.75 less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $67.84 on Dec. 23, or 63 cents less than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 24)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 23 December 18:45
Oil eases but supported by trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 23 December 13:03
What will be OPEC+ major challenge in 2020?
Oil&Gas 23 December 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 16-20
Oil&Gas 23 December 09:28
World oil market to tip into deficit next year
Oil&Gas 21 December 09:51
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 20 December 12:04
Latest
Iran Minister of Economy asks government to clear imported cars stuck at customs
Business 10:45
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 24
Business 10:44
First photos of Turkish domestic car appeared in social networks (PHOTO)
Turkey 10:25
Uzbekistan boost gas flow in two wells
Oil&Gas 10:14
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec.24
Finance 10:13
Iran's aviation continues to develop fleet - official
Transport 10:10
CEC chairman: Voting at all polling stations in municipal elections went fine
Politics 10:06
US natural gas consumption reaches record high
Oil&Gas 10:06
Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center
Other News 10:03