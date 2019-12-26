FDI in energy sector of Georgia reaches nearly $40M

26 December 2019 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
New livestock farm opens in Georgia
Business 18:42
Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation announces results of 2019 and plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 18:28
Electricity import to decrease in Georgia in 2020
Oil&Gas 17:52
Honey water to be produced in Georgia for the first time
Business 16:37
Georgia discloses volume of gas to be received from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:18
Georgia significantly increases transportation by land
Transport 14:44
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Sport being promoted in Azerbaijan, number of young people interested in doing sports growing sharply
Politics 19:00
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 18:55
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos offers services to develop Asian, African regions
ICT 18:52
New livestock farm opens in Georgia
Business 18:42
KKR, AIMCo to buy 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink Pipeline
Oil&Gas 18:37
Azerbaijan discloses number of people elected to local municipalities
Politics 18:36
Export from Turkey’s Ankara, Istanbul to Turkmenistan exceeds $400M
Turkey 18:36
Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation announces results of 2019 and plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 18:28
Iran discloses funds allocated for implementation of power, water projects in Gilan province
Business 18:24