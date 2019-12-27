Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes

27 December 2019 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on Friday, hitting three-month highs after data showed record online spending by U.S. consumers, stoking faith in the world’s no. 1 economy even before the hoped-for end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $67.98 a barrel at 0612 GMT, after rising to as high as $68.10, the highest since September. The West Texas Intermediate CLc1 contract was up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $61.79 a barrel.

A survey on Thursday showed that online holiday purchases by U.S. consumers reached a record, beating analysts’ expectations and sending U.S. stocks to fresh.

U.S. consumers are “showing few signs of tightening their purse strings, which is positive for oil also,” said Stephen Innes chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

Oil prices have also been buoyed by robust hopes that the New Year will usher in an end to the long-running U.S.-China trade tariff war, a dispute that has overshadowed global economic growth prospects and left questionmarks over future demand for crude.

The lingering ripple effect of the trade row showed up again in data from Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, on Friday showing that industrial output shrank for a second month in November.

Still, the price Brent has jumped more than a quarter in 2019, while WTI is up around 35%, boosted by moves by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, including Russia, to curb production. Earlier this month OPEC and its allies agreed to extend and deepen those cuts.

“The short-term momentum remains positive although I expect Asia to content itself with remaining on the sidelines today,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, at OANDA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tesla secures $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory
US 09:43
OPEC+ is expected to adjust their oil output in line with demand
Oil&Gas 26 December 14:38
China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills starting Friday
China 26 December 14:21
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 26 December 10:31
Israel's Harel, Canada's Manulife to invest in U.S. real estate
Israel 25 December 13:39
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 24
Oil&Gas 25 December 10:25
Latest
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart
Politics 11:40
Saipem secures new contracts, extensions worth $1.7B
Oil&Gas 11:34
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reduces commission on money withdrawal via ATMs
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks agreement to buy 80% interest in Anglo African Oil & Gas plc subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:26
Greek DEPA to acquire 20% stake in GASTRADE’s equity
Oil&Gas 11:21
Uzbekistan's foreign debt up in 2019
Business 11:17
Rescue operations completed at Bek Air plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Kazakhstan 11:11
Iran's budget draft forecasts oil sale despite US sanctions
Business 11:03
Aircraft flying from London to Islamabad makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Transport 10:52