Georgian Minister unveils country's energy plans for 2020

28 December 2019 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Net international investment position of Georgia improves
Finance 09:22
Current account of Georgia reaches over $16M
Business 27 December 18:11
Gross external debt of Georgia amounts to over $17B
Finance 27 December 18:08
Georgia reveals external debt of banking sector
Finance 27 December 16:57
Turkey’s export of clothing to Georgia exceeds $80M
Turkey 27 December 15:48
Number of microfinance institutions decreases in Georgia
Finance 27 December 15:30
Latest
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company to transport Bek Air's passengers for free
Transport 10:22
China to switch benchmark for floating-rate loans to lower funding costs
China 10:19
Kazakhstan’s regional airline company ready to transport Bek Air's passengers
Transport 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 28
Finance 10:02
Epsilon boosts gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:32
Iran's oil price discount can improve sales
Oil&Gas 09:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Dec.27-Dec.28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Net international investment position of Georgia improves
Finance 09:22
Azerbaijan may become major grain hub
Business 09:10