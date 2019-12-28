Iran's oil price discount can improve sales

28 December 2019 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's relations with China suffer because of FATF-related issue
Business 27 December 20:41
Shares of two petrochemical companies to be offered at Tehran Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 27 December 20:25
Iran's non-oil exports surpass $30B
Business 27 December 20:15
Turkey's exports from Ankara, Istanbul to Iran exceeded $1.1B in 11 months
Turkey 27 December 13:59
150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port
Business 27 December 12:38
Azerbaijani-Chinese JV to export heating systems to Russia, Georgia, Iran, Central Asia
Business 27 December 12:09
Latest
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company to transport Bek Air's passengers for free
Transport 10:22
China to switch benchmark for floating-rate loans to lower funding costs
China 10:19
Kazakhstan’s regional airline company ready to transport Bek Air's passengers
Transport 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 28
Finance 10:02
Georgian Minister unveils country's energy plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 09:35
Epsilon boosts gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:32
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Dec.27-Dec.28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Net international investment position of Georgia improves
Finance 09:22
Azerbaijan may become major grain hub
Business 09:10