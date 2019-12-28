Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 23-28

28 December 2019 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $68.48 per barrel on Dec. 23-28, or $1.09 less than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $69.09 per barrel, while the lowest price was $67.83 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $61.80 per barrel, which is 98 cents less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $64.39 per barrel and the lowest price was $60.83 per barrel on Dec. 23-28.

Average price of Brent Dated was $68.62 per barrel on Dec. 23-28 or 25 cents more than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $69.37 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.84 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:22
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 27
Oil&Gas 10:56
Oil edges up to three-month highs
Oil&Gas 27 December 21:39
Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes
Oil&Gas 27 December 10:54
OPEC+ is expected to adjust their oil output in line with demand
Oil&Gas 26 December 14:38
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 26 December 10:31
Latest
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 12:03
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to repair power turbine
Tenders 11:58
Georgian bank signs new loan agreements with EBRD
Finance 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:22
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent airport buys new buses
Transport 11:19
New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 11:14
Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:10
Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 27
Oil&Gas 10:56