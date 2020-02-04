Kazakhstan looking to resume oil export to China soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan will soon resume oil export to China, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Nogayev, currently oil export is not being carried out at all.

On Jan. 16, 2020, KazTransOil detected an excess of organochlorine compounds in the fractions during crude oil receiving into the trunk pipeline system from CNPC-Aktobemunauygas.

KazTransOil suspended crude oil receiving from CNPC-Aktobemunaygas on the same day until the oil quality issue is resolved. As of Jan. 22, 2020, the acceptance of crude oil from CNPC-Aktobemunaygas was not restarted.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, given the decline in volume of oil delivery for transportation through trunk oil pipeline’s system, adjusted the schedule for oil transportation to the refineries of Kazakhstan and for export for Jan. 2020. In particular, the scheduled volume of export to China was reduced.

The transit of Russian crude oil to China through the system of trunk oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is not suspended and is carried out in full compliance with contractual obligations and quality in accordance with GOST (quality standard).

