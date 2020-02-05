Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 4

5 February 2020 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $60.27 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Feb. 4, which is 41 cents more than the previous price on Feb. 3, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Feb. 5.

On Feb. 4, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $59.52 per barrel, which is 44 cents less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $52.81 per barrel on Feb. 4, or 59 cents more compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $53.6 on Feb. 4, or 8 cents more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil prices climb as OPEC, allies weigh output cuts to cushion coronavirus impact
World 06:23
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 3
Oil&Gas 4 February 10:41
Weekly prices on Azerbaijan's oil for Jan. 27-31
Oil&Gas 3 February 11:03
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 2 February 08:12
Oil climbs as WHO declares emergency, says it 'opposes' travel, trade restrictions
Oil&Gas 31 January 13:04
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 30 January 13:03
Latest
Gas extraction from Iran-Qatar joint South Pars field to decrease
Oil&Gas 11:24
Various hydrocarbons, light naphtha to be put on sale at Iran Energy Exchange
Business 11:24
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy window blinds, linoleum
Tenders 11:21
Wuhan virus to more severely affect oil market with prolonged containment
Oil&Gas 11:20
SOFAZ releases statistics on sale of its foreign currency
Finance 11:11
Iran's private sector has potential to increase non-oil export
Business 11:05
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy pallet tanks
Tenders 11:01
China’s waning demand to negatively impact its major crude oil suppliers
Oil&Gas 11:01
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy dash cams
Tenders 10:59