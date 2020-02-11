Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy discloses oil production volumes for January 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The daily oil production amounted to 769,000 barrels in January 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

In accordance with the data, as of January 2020, 678,000 barrels of that volume accounted for crude oil, 91,000 barrels - for condensate. Some 540,000 barrels of crude oil, 87,000 barrels of condensate, and 22,300 barrels of oil products were exported daily.

The Ministry of Energy submitted the information on daily oil production to the technical commission of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in January.

A decision to further reduce the daily oil production by 500,000 barrels a day was made at the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 6, 2019.

In accordance with the new declaration on cooperation, Azerbaijan’s commitments on oil production volume increased by 7,000 barrels and have been set at 27,000 barrels a day.

Azerbaijan shall maintain daily oil production at 769,000 barrels till the end of the first quarter of 2020.