Kazakhstan expecting to make agreements on oil export to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Delegation of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) has held a number of meetings with Kazakh oil extracting companies, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Nogayev noted that currently, Kazakhstan expects to sign a corresponding agreement.

“We are talking about the intergovernmental agreement which regulates the mechanism of oil supplies. Belneftekhim delegation has come and held talks with Kazakh companies which could possibly export oil to Belarus,” the minister said.

He added that a number of Kazakh companies are interested in the oil export.

“We organized meetings with Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, North Caspian Operating Company, Tengizchavroil and other companies. The agreement will be signed following government bodies working out and agreeing on all issues,” he said

He added that the date of another negotiations' session is not known yet.

Recently, Belneftekhim delegation visited Kazakhstan to hold negotiations on oil import from Kazakhstan.

Earlier this month, by a decree № 27, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko authorized the country’s government to carry out negotiations with Kazakhstan over trade and economic cooperation in area of oil and petroleum products' import to Belarus, as well as on drafting agreement and its signing after it is approved.

According to then Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted earlier by Asset Magauov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning to export from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.

