Iran to invest in increasing performance of combined cycle power plants

Oil&Gas 17 February 2020 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to invest in increasing performance of combined cycle power plants
UK buys diesel fuel in Turkmenistan
UK buys diesel fuel in Turkmenistan
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover grows
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover grows
Turkish municipality opens tender for tennis, volleyball courts construction
Turkish municipality opens tender for tennis, volleyball courts construction
Latest
UK buys diesel fuel in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:05
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover grows World 12:04
Major warehouse for storing food products built in Baku Construction 12:03
Ukrainian company may take part in nuclear power plant building in Uzbekistan Construction 12:00
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Russia sharply drops Turkey 11:54
China approves imports of all U.S. poultry, poultry products China 11:48
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy various equipment Tenders 11:45
Turkmen oil concern opens tender for equipment supply Tenders 11:44
S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry Arab World 11:39
Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership Arab World 11:36
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 17 Business 11:26
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 14 Oil&Gas 11:25
Iran is ready for trade negotiations Business 11:24
Assets, liabilities of Azerbaijani banks for last year revealed Finance 11:15
TRACECA reviews plans, solutions for Azerbaijan section in 2020 Transport 11:12
Corinth Pipeworks updates on pipe production for IGB Oil&Gas 11:06
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:50
Ashgabat, Kyiv mull prospects for economic co-op Business 10:49
Iran to invest in increasing performance of combined cycle power plants Oil&Gas 10:36
Turkey - US trade turnover drops Turkey 10:25
Lithuania looks to join OBOR, expand ports co-op with Kazakhstan Transport 10:24
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for diagnostic examination of electrical installations Tenders 10:22
Turkmenistan, St. Petersburg sign business partnership roadmap Business 10:21
Official talks Iran's potential of export to neighboring countries Business 10:20
Iranian expert: Oil hegemony to end Oil&Gas 10:19
Gold, silver and palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 17 Finance 10:13
Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand Oil&Gas 10:12
Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port Other News 10:09
Azerbaijan’s AQS Group company talks on projects & plans for 2020 (Interview) Business 10:02
Epsilon company continues construction of two gas pipelines in Uzbekistan Construction 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.16- Feb.17 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Tehran Securities Exchange traded 9.2 billion shares Business 09:33
Czech Republic is among top international investors in Georgian economy Business 09:27
Iran Gov't disagrees with new extra gasoline quota Oil&Gas 09:10
Canada sets new speed limits on trains carrying dangerous goods Transport 08:26
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Poland plan conference on transportation sector Transport 07:43
UK shoppers face pain without comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal Europe 07:28
Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province China 06:37
Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse Oil&Gas 05:45
Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan Business 04:50
Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages China 03:55
5 killed, 70 fainted after gas leaked from container in S. Pakistan Other News 03:09
British Airways COO and director of people to leave Europe 02:21
Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race US 01:35
North Macedonia parliament dissolves, sets poll date, after EU shuns talks Europe 00:49
Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation Israel 16 February 23:57
Taiwan confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 Other News 16 February 23:05
Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise China 16 February 22:16
1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut nightclub shooting US 16 February 21:25
Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash Arab World 16 February 20:37
Political analyst: President Ilham Aliyev taught political and historic lesson to Armenian PM Politics 16 February 19:48
Italy's Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition Europe 16 February 19:21
Iran vows no negotiation with U.S. under "maximum pressure" Politics 16 February 18:40
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 18:12
Belarusian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:56
Russian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:51
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of individual tumbling program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 17:48
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness Politics 16 February 17:46
Russian gymnast ranks first in individual tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:29
US gymnast wins gold medal in tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:24
Armenian political analyst: We saw Pashinyan's real image in Munich Politics 16 February 16:39
Political analyst: Pashinyan was helpless facing historical truth, facts voiced by President Ilham Aliyev Commentary 16 February 16:30
4 killed, 14 injured in car crash in eastern Myanmar Other News 16 February 16:09
Awarding ceremony for winners of individual program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 15:37
MFA: All responsibility for bloody provocation which serves to rising tension lies with Armenia Politics 16 February 14:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Any solution which will be achieved as a result of peaceful negotiation must provide preservation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should at last very clearly explain to Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent country! Politics 16 February 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev: No Armenian historical legacy in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 14:46
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always in very decisive moment of negotiations, found some excuses in order not to continue Politics 16 February 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev: It won't be possible to agree on status without beginning of liberation of territories Politics 16 February 14:41
Chinese gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup individual trampoline program Society 16 February 14:40
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 13:09
Iran's dairy exports up Business 16 February 12:58
Finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:58
Azerbaijan's Farid Mustafayev to compete in finals of FIG World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:12
All types of gymnastics actively develop in Azerbaijan Society 16 February 11:46
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan Other News 16 February 11:32
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart Politics 16 February 10:59
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues Business 16 February 10:59
Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports: ambassador of Colombia (PHOTO) Society 16 February 10:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sums up results for 2019 Finance 16 February 10:16
1665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China China 16 February 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb. 15-16 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 09:44
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29 Other News 16 February 09:24
Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak Other News 16 February 08:57
Iraqi base hosting US troops in Baghdad's Green Zone hit by rockets Arab World 16 February 08:21
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference World 16 February 07:48
Two people die of alleged use of illegal drugs in Northern California US 16 February 07:01
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Mideast situation Turkey 16 February 06:13
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sorong of Indonesia: USGS Other News 16 February 05:37
Flights canceled amid flood alerts as second storm in week hits Britain Europe 16 February 04:00
Armed gang kills at least 30 in northwest Nigeria, police say Other News 16 February 02:54
Erdogan demands Syrian forces immediately leave Idlib Turkey 16 February 02:11
Finalists in trampoline competitions in FIG World Cup among synchronous pairs named Society 16 February 02:00
Finalists named for trampoline competitions among men and women in individual program Society 16 February 01:32
Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians Arab World 16 February 01:11
Ex-president Mutallibov calls Armenian PM’s statement on Azerbaijanis’ involvement in Khojaly genocide as ridiculous Politics 16 February 00:50
President Aliyev: Status must not interfere with territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 15 February 23:42
President Aliyev: Armenian PM interprets unsuccessfully true meaning of UNSC resolutions Politics 15 February 23:27
President Ilham Aliyev taught a lesson to Pashinyan Politics 15 February 23:20
All news