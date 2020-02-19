Azerbaijan eyes to increase share of renewable energy sources in electricity production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Presently, the total capacity of the Azerbaijani energy system is 7,144 megawatts, of which 17 percent account for renewable energy sources, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Novruz Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

“The share of renewable energy sources in the actual production of electricity in Azerbaijan is 8.2 percent, including the capacity of big hydroelectric power plants,” the deputy minister added.

"We must increase the use of renewable energy sources,” Guliyev added. “As a result, we will contribute to the environmental and energy security as these sources do not have a negative impact on the environment. It is also necessary to build more new stations. Presently, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy is thoroughly engaged in this issue."

The signing ceremony of executive contracts among the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power and Masdar companies for the implementation of pilot renewable energy projects was held in Baku on January 9.

The agreements were signed by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.