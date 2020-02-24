Brent crude price drops below $ 57/ barrel
The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in April 2020 on the ICE exchange in London fell by 2.9% to $ 56.87 per barrel, according to trading data at 03:17 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing TASS.
The last time the oil price was below $ 57 per barrel on February 14, 2020. The cost of WTI crude oil fell by 2.4% to $ 52.12 per barrel.
