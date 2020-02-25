Petkova: Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria project moving at accelerated pace
Latest
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh to do everything possible to bring perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy to int'l court
Footage over 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide posted on President Aliyev’s official Facebook page (VIDEO)
Minister: It is feasible for SOCAR to start initial activities in gas distribution in Bulgaria this year
Hikmet Hajiyev: President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Italy ensures new level of bilateral relations