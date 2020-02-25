Petkova: Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria project moving at accelerated pace

Oil&Gas 25 February 2020 18:39 (UTC+04:00)
Petkova: Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria project moving at accelerated pace
Iran’s Tabriz Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 20:03
Health committee of Iranian parliament approves closure of schools, universities Iran 19:56
Azerbaijan’s Gunay insurance company joins Listing Consulting Program Economy 19:54
Azerbaijani president hosts reception in honor of Turkish president (PHOTO) Politics 19:51
All necessary measures to be taken for recognition of Khojaly genocide around globe Politics 19:47
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh to do everything possible to bring perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy to int'l court Politics 19:46
Iteca Caspian company talks impact of exhibitions on development of alternative energy Oil&Gas 19:40
Azerbaijan’s Icherisheher, Rome City Hall to co-op in preservation of monuments Economy 19:23
International Trade Administration: Two-way trade with Kazakhstan has great potential Business 19:17
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey slightly drops Turkey 19:16
Azerbaijan may be able to use wind energy in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 19:16
Footage over 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide posted on President Aliyev’s official Facebook page (VIDEO) Politics 19:04
Georgian Ministry of Finance works on amendments to tax code Finance 19:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents make press statements (PHOTO) Politics 19:00
Uzbekistan's Committee of Ecology suspends operation of cement plant Uzbekistan 18:59
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector increases Finance 18:57
Petkova: Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria project moving at accelerated pace Oil&Gas 18:39
Chinese companies in Georgia report on implementation of WHO recommendations Georgia 18:36
Famous Iranian actress detained for advertising fake cure for coronavirus Iran 18:33
Iran working to intensify production of face masks, other healthcare products Business 18:22
Azercell to present subsribers first Novruz gift! Society 18:16
Turkey, Azerbaijan to mull construction of new gas pipeline Oil&Gas 18:14
Nar’s 4G users surpass 1 million! (PHOTO) Economy 18:13
Date for construction of new tunnel in Baku revealed Transport 18:11
Kyrgyzstan interested in gaining Georgian experience in tourism Business 18:09
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign bilateral documents Politics 18:08
Various oil products put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange on Feb.25 Oil&Gas 18:07
Iranian minister talks co-op potential between universities, downstream companies Business 18:07
Kazakhstan prepares to put new renewable energy sources to use Oil&Gas 18:01
Minister: It is feasible for SOCAR to start initial activities in gas distribution in Bulgaria this year Oil&Gas 17:55
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia decreases Finance 17:54
Iran's Drilling International Ltd increases drilling operations Oil&Gas 17:49
Anglo Asian Mining in Azerbaijan provides summary of geological exploration Business 17:37
Kazakhstan to extend ban on petroleum products export Oil&Gas 17:37
Azerbaijan announces income from package materials' export Business 17:29
Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped US 17:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of people interrogated due to Khojaly genocide Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:12
Turkey announces cargo volume transported through port in Bartin Province Turkey 17:02
Eighth meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held Politics 17:00
Ukraine resumes railway communication with Uzbekistan Transport 16:53
Turkish plane from Iran diverted to Ankara amid coronavirus worry Turkey 16:39
Azerbaijan's industrial enterprise talks metal production plans Business 16:37
Iran's deputy minister of health and medical education infected with coronavirus Iran 16:31
India on track to move to a US$5 trillion economy by 2024: Ambassador of India Business 16:25
Number of Turkmen citizens visiting Turkey decreases World 16:24
Azerbaijani company to increase geography of supplies Business 16:08
Azerbaijan Airlines switch to new Amadeus technologies in field of passenger service (PHOTO) Economy 16:01
South Korea to help Uzbekistan to train qualified chemists Business 15:56
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15:56
Turkish ministry on amount of cargo transshipped by Belgian vessels via ports of Turkey Turkey 15:45
Disinfection against coronavirus carried out at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 15:34
Hassan Rouhani explains benefits of Tehran-North freeway Iran 15:33
Azerbaijani analysts: Oil prices to remain above $55 per barrel Finance 15:32
No decision yet on further steps within OPEC+ deal — Kremlin Russia 15:32
Amount of cargo transshipped via Turkish ports by Israeli vessels revealed Turkey 15:29
Mizrahi Tefahot Q4 profit more than doubles Israel 15:26
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on mortgage bonds Finance 15:25
Turkey begins evacuating citizens from Iran amidst coronavirus outbreak Turkey 15:24
Trump says stock markets will crash if he loses election US 15:22
UK's financial watchdog flags data breach on website Europe 15:21
Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies Arab World 15:19
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers talks on ongoing measures against coronavirus Society 15:16
Iran's middle pharmaceutical companies try to cash in amid coronavirus spread Business 15:10
Global Energy Solutions received Safety Achievement Award from BP (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:10
MFA: Responsibility for killing Azerbaijani soldier is on Armenia Politics 15:06
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to increase indicators of mining operations Business 15:05
Mexico, Azerbaijan consolidating bilateral relations Society 15:03
Official welcome ceremony held for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:01
Saipem creating joint venture with Saudi construction company Oil&Gas 14:50
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company repairs gas pumping compressors Oil&Gas 14:47
Tender on construction of water-dispersing, paint factory opens in Turkmenistan Tenders 14:36
Turkmenistan announces tender for building laminate flooring factory Tenders 14:35
Turkmenistan's Ministry opens tender for waste processing plant construction Tenders 14:23
Oil, natural gas production significantly decrease in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:22
Turkmenistan's Ministry opens tender for cement plant construction Tenders 14:17
Turkmenistan attends GS1 Global Forum 2020 Turkmenistan 14:16
Volume, value of Iranian exports revealed Business 14:15
Turkmen ministry announces tender for calcite workshop construction Tenders 14:11
Iranian ministry discloses number of people infected with coronavirus Iran 14:10
EU ministers to approve negotiating mandate for UK trade talks Europe 14:07
Italian Opera SRL company interested in Uzbek saffron Business 14:07
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for visit (PHOTO) Politics 14:04
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 14:00
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipped through Gemlik port Turkey 13:50
EBRD: TAP could lead to shift to gas-powered energy in Western Balkans countries Oil&Gas 13:50
Business Confidence Index increases in Georgia Business 13:42
Turkey extends suspension of flights to Iran due to spread of coronavirus Turkey 13:33
Turkish parliament calls for necessary assessment of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly tragedy World 13:27
Expectations index increases in Georgia Business 13:25
One of important roads in Baku to be widened Transport 13:23
Number of people dead from coronavirus in Iran increasing Iran 13:10
Textile organizations of Uzbekistan,Turkey preparing Memorandum of Cooperation Business 13:04
Azerbaijan to further develop alternative energy sources Oil&Gas 13:01
Azerbaijani Diaspora in Latvia holds commemoration ceremony for Khojaly genocide victims Politics 13:00
Turkmenistan Airlines to increase number of flights to UK Transport 12:55
Hikmet Hajiyev: President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Italy ensures new level of bilateral relations Politics 12:54
Net profit of Petrofac considerably decreases in 2019 Oil&Gas 12:48
Amazon expands physical footprint with bigger cashier-less grocery shop US 12:45
Several money aggregates decrease in Kazakhstan Finance 12:41
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Life introduces to customers new individual insurance product Economy 12:31
