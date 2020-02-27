Ambassador: Danish companies can share knowhow with Azerbaijan in sustainable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

Danish companies have a lot of knowhow to share with Azerbaijan in sustainable energy sphere, Danish ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan Svend Olling told Trend.

He noted that Denmark is specifically interested in developing cooperation with other countries on the topic of sustainability.

"The Danish government has declared that they want to reduce carbon emission in Denmark by 70 percent by 2030. This is a very ambitious national goal, and we hope to encourage other countries worldwide to embark on the same ambitious journey," said the diplomat.

Olling said Denmark is engaged in several projects centred on the exchange of knowhow and expertise between Denmark and partner countries.

"Even though Azerbaijan has plenty of fossil energy sources, I believe that the country can also benefit from investing in cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. First and foremost, because all countries should contribute to the fight against climate change, but also because by investing in renewable and sustainable solutions, Azerbaijan widens its energy mix and becomes energy resilient in the long run. When it comes to sustainable investments and solutions, Danish companies have a lot of knowhow to share with Azerbaijan," said the envoy.

In general, he said the bilateral relations between Denmark and Azerbaijan are characterized by friendliness and cooperation.

"As a member of the EU, Denmark is cooperating with Azerbaijan through the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Eastern Partnership Initiative. These partnerships offer important spheres for enhancing trade relations but also provide a platform for discussing important topics such as human rights and democracy. On human rights and security politics, Denmark and Azerbaijan are also cooperating closely through institutions such as the Council of Europe and OSCE. In order to further improve relations between Denmark and Azerbaijan, dialogue and people-to-people contacts are of utmost importance. Enhanced trade relations including the exchange of goods, services and knowledge would surely be one way to achieve that," added Olling.

