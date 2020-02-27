Azerbaijani minister, US deputy secretary mull ensuring energy security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Kurt Donnelly, who is visiting Baku to attend the 6th ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Feb. 27.

Shahbazov praised the US support in bringing the SGC project to the final stage, according to the report.

The minister thanked the US for its support to both the SGC and other regional and global energy projects implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative.

This high-level cooperation has made it possible to accelerate the development of the SGC, which will be fully ready in autumn 2020, Shahbazov said.

The minister shared his views on the development indicators for all segments of the SGC, the prospects for its expansion and development of Azerbaijan’s gas resources.

In turn, Kurt Donnelly praised the role of the SGC, which brings together many countries and companies in ensuring energy security. The US deputy assistant secretary also congratulated Azerbaijan on the implementation of such a big project.

The expansion of the SGC to the Balkans, the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project and other potential opportunities were discussed at the meeting.

The recent work carried out in Azerbaijan in the direction of developing alternative energy was also noted during the meeting.

It was mentioned that cooperation with the US Department of Energy will be extremely effective.