OPEC+ ministers to hold videoconference
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3
Trend:
Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries will hold a videoconference on April 6, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.
Azerbaijan has been invited to take part in the meeting that will be dedicated to finding the ways of stabilizing the oil market.
The meeting participants are expected to discuss the Declaration of Cooperation.
The decision to hold the meeting was made upon Saudi Arabia’s call following the talks held with mediation of US President Donald Trump.
