OPEC will invite US oil regulator to online meeting on April 6
OPEC will invite the US oil regulator to participate in the OPEC + meeting, which will be held on April 6 via a video link-up, a source involved in the arrangement of the meeting told TASS, Trend reports.
"We’ll invite them [US] as the main oil producer in the world," the source said.
Earlier, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton (monitors energy-related issues) held talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on the situation on the oil market.
Earlier, a TASS source at OPEC reported that a new OPEC+ meeting is planned following a request from Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan confirmed this information, saying that the online meeting will take place on April 6.
