OPEC+ ministerial meeting postponed to April 9

The meeting of ministers of OPEC+ countries has been postponed to April 9, 2020, Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Zamina Aliyeva told Trend.

Azerbaijan is ready to make its contribution to the process of global regulation of the oil market by taking part in the planned meeting of the ministers of OPEC+ in a video conference format to stabilize the oil market.

The meeting will be attended by all ministers of OPEC+ countries and will be focused on discussion of the new "Declaration of Cooperation”.

This meeting will be held at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, as a result of negotiations conducted with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting of OPEC+ ministers was planned on April 6 this year.