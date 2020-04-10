Minister: IGB is expected to be commissioned soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is expected to be commissioned soon, Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of Environment and Energy told Greece Investor Guide, Trend reports.

He noted that IGB will allow Bulgaria also to diversify its import sources and routes while opening a new entry point for the Greek natural gas system.

“IGB is expected to be commissioned soon and is very important in terms of the ongoing effort to strengthen the geostrategic position of Greece and establish its role as a regional energy hub. In this context, the FSRU station (i.e. floating unit for the reception, storage, and re-gasification of LNG) in Alexandroupoli, which will be linked to the TAP and to the IGB, should also be mentioned, as should the underground gas storage facility in Kavala,” said the minister.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn